Police investigate deadly shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro late Sunday night.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 200 block of John R. Rice Road just before midnight.

Murfreesboro police reported a man suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other adults and a child were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, according to Murfreesboro police.

No one else was injured.

Authorities said an autopsy will be conducted. The investigation is ongoing.

