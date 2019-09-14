Police identify Ky. teen as victim of deadly Antioch motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Friday night in Antioch.

The fatal crash happened around 9 p.m. on Murfreesboro Pike near Mountain Springs Road, Metro Police said.

According to investigators,17-year-old Alex Montoya of Oak Grove, Kentucky was driving a Polaris Slingshot that was traveling northwest on Murfreesboro Pike from Hobson Pike in the left lane.

Police said the motorcycle passed a vehicle then merged to the right lane to pass another vehicle.

At this time, the motorcycle veered off the road and struck a telephone pole before coming to a stop on the right side of the road, police said.

Investigators said Montoya died at the scene.

Metro police said excessive speed appears to have been the contributing factor in the crash.

No other information was released.