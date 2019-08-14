Police investigate chair attack at East Nashville McDonald’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Security cameras reportedly captured video of one man beating another with a chair Tuesday inside of a McDonald’s in East Nashville.

The incident happened at the restaurant on Gallatin Pike near East Trinity Lane.

An arrest affidavit states security video showed Michael Simmons, 56, stand up, grab the chair next to him and strike the victim in the face multiple times with the chair.

According to Metro police, they located Simmons at another restaurant nearby and he claimed he attacked the victim because “that man said he was going to take me into the bathroom and force me to have sex with him and you aren’t going to talk to me that way boy.”

The manager of the McDonald’s informed officers she had already told Simmons to leave the restaurant twice that day.

The suspect was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trespassing. His bond was set at $15,000.

