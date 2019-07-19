Police investigate burglary at Antioch jewelry store

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a jewelry store in Antioch was broken into early Friday morning.

Officers were called to Diamond Outlet on Hickory Hollow Parkway just after 1:30 a.m.

Metro police reported burglars broke out the front window of the business and took items from at least four different showcases.

The suspects ran from the store after the burglary and a K-9 officer was brought to the scene to help with the search.

Investigators are working to review surveillance camera footage.

No additional information or suspect description was immediately released.

