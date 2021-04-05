Police investigate attempted kidnapping of Vanderbilt University student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to a press release from Vanderbilt University, a student stated she was the victim of an attempted kidnapping over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 9 p.m. after the Vanderbilt student left a business near 21st Avenue South and Grand Avenue.

While walking eastbound on Grand Avenue, the student said a man appeared from the parking lot between 19th Avenue South and 18th Avenue South.

She stated the man began to yell at her, but she ignored the man and continued walking east.

The man then ran toward her and lifted the student off the ground. The student said she began to scream and fight to resist. She was able to break free and run off.

The suspect is described as being 20-30 years-old, more than six-feet tall and has a thin build.

The press release stated the suspect was wearing a long-sleeve flannel shirt and dark jeans at the time.

Vanderbilt University police are currently investigating the incident. No other information was immediately released.