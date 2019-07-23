Police investigate armed robbery at pizza shop in Hillsboro Village

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the man who robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Hillsboro Village at gunpoint Monday night.

Officers said the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the business in the 2000 block of Belcourt Avenue, which is near 21st Avenue South and Wedgewood Avenue.

According to Metro police, the man walked into Domino’s, showed a pistol and demanded cash from an employee.

An unknown amount of money was taken from the register, officers said.

The suspect was described as a black man in his mid 20s, standing about 5’8”. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

He reportedly fled in an older white car.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.