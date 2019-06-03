Police investigate armed robbery at Donelson gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a Donelson gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the Thornton’s on the corner of Donelson Pike and Lebanon Road.

Metro police said a suspect entered the store, walked around and waited for customers to leave before showing a silver pistol to the clerk and demanding the cash register.

Investigators believe the suspect grabbed the cash drawer and ran from the store, possibly to a getaway car waiting at a nearby church.

K-9 officers were brought in to help track down the suspect.

Metro police said the suspect was not wearing a mask and appears to be a man in his late teens or early 20s.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

