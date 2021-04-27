Police investigate alleged road rage shooting in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville man is behind bars Tuesday night in the Sumner County jail after being accused of firing a gun at another motorist during an alleged road rage incident.

Hendersonville Police arrested 51-year-old Hubert Dutton IV, and charged him with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

According to Hendersonville Police, it all happened just before 7 p.m., Monday night.

That’s when police responded to a shooting call in the area of Knollwood Court and Northlake Drive.

Detectives said Dutton and another motorist get into a confrontation. The two drivers reportedly followed each other into the Northlake subdivision.

That’s when police said Dutton allegedly opened fire on the other motorist, who has a small child in the back seat.

Thankfully, nobody was hit and Dutton was soon arrested.

A man who lives in the neighborhood who walked his dog Tuesday afternoon told News 2, “Most people are sitting back, scratching their head, like why.”

The man, who prefers not to be identified, said he is in shock by news of the violent outbreak. He told News 2 he’s seen Dutton before in the neighborhood, but news of the gunfire and arrest is very unexpected.

“It’s shocking. It really is. You are wondering what drove him, pun intended, to pulling the trigger, because society is very tense and wound up.”

The man went on to tell News 2, he believes that COVID-19 and the trying events of 2020 are weighing heavily on people’s minds.

“I think it is pent up frustration from last year. The tensions are ridiculous, whether it is in the grocery store, on the road, or even with my kids in school. The tension is high all over the place.”

Hendersonville police are still actively working the investigation and will not disclose intimate details of the case or a cause for the alleged altercation.

Commander Scott Ryan also confirmed that tensions after COVID-19 may have motorists more on edge. The police veteran urged people to show patience and respect for one another.

“People don’t know each other, and get frustrated with each other and frustrated with their driving behaviors and they take actions not realizing that they are stepping into a Pandora’s box, the great unknown. You don’t know what people will do when you confront them on the roadway,” said Ryan.

Dutton remains in the Sumner County jail under a $25,000 bond.