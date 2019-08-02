Police investigate after bystander shoots suspect in attempted restaurant robbery

Attempted robbery investigation at Knock Out Wings on Jefferson Street (Photo: WKRN)

Possible suspect found in separate location with life-threatening injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an attempted robbery at a restaurant on Jefferson street that left the would-be robber injured.

Officers were called to Knockout Wings just after 9:30 Thursday night after a man attempted to rob the restaurant. According to police, another person inside the restaurant shot the man several times.

When police arrived at the restaurant, the suspect had left.

About 30 minutes later, police were called to a shooting scene on the 3100 block of Elm Hill Pike. Medics took the shooting victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tell News 2 the shooting victim matched the description of the attempted robbery suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.