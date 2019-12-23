Police: Intoxicated father causes South Nashville crash, injures 3 young children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 43-year-old man is charged with child endangerment and DUI after police said he caused a wreck that injured his three young children.

The crash happened just before 6:30 Sunday evening in the intersection of Linbar Drive and Harding Place.

Metro Police said the accident involved four vehicles and was caused when a work van, driven by Santos Medardo Recinos Iraheta, slammed into the back of another vehicle during a sudden stop in traffic.

According to an affidavit, Metro Police arrived on scene find the children, all under the ages of 8, sitting on the sidewalk and drenched in gasoline.

Two of the juveniles reportedly had minor injuries, while another child appeared to be more seriously injured.

Investigators located Iraheta, who admitted to drinking four beers before getting behind the wheel.

Iraheta reportedly failed a field sobriety test and could not recall any of his children’s birth dates.

Investigators report they did not find car seats or restraints in the back seat of Iraheta’s vehicle.

Police believe the chidlren were sharing one seatbelt during the time of the crash. Investigators also determined Iraheta does not have a drivers license.

Iraheta was booked into the Metro jail and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and driving without a license. His bond was set at $89,000.

