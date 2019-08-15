Police: Inmate smuggled drugs into Nashville jail in ‘anal cavity’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old inmate at the Metro jail has been charged following the discovery of synthetic marijuana that appeared to have been smuggled into the facility in the inmate’s rectum.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a search at the jail and observed a latex glove, tied at one end, under the bench where inmates were seated.

The paperwork states the officer “observed feces on one end and believed it was taken from an inmate’s anal cavity.” A search of the latex glove yielded two pieces of rolling paper, one containing what appeared to be tobacco and the other containing K3, a form of synthetic marijuana.

Jail staff watched surveillance video and said Mark Ivy was seated on a bench, directly above where the glove was located. He could be seen shifting and leaning forward, reaching around the back and fidgeting before reaching for something.

When Ivy was confronted about the latex glove and the synthetic marijuana, jail officials said he told the officer “I’m going to be honest with you, it was mine.”

Ivy was already jailed on charges of aggravated robbery. He now faces an additional charge of possession of contraband in a penal institution.

