Police: Impaired driver’s vehicle slides into ditch, bursts into flames in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police say nobody was hurt after a drunk driver’s vehicle slid into a ditch and burst into flames.

A release from Franklin PD states this happened at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning on Harpeth Drive near West Main Street.

They say a passerby called to report a driver in the ditch.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle on fire. The driver was located on foot in the area after the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Landon Wilkinson, of Franklin, was impaired and arrested him.

The release states Wilkinson was carrying a handgun in his pocket at the time of the arrest.

Officers say he is charged with DUI, Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, Failure to Exercise Due Care, and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.

He remains in jail on a $12,000 bond and is due in court on May 25.