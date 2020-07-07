Police: Illinois man arrested for criminal sexual assault frequently traveled to Nashville area

Champaign, IL –(WKRN) – Illinois State Police (ISP) are asking the public for help in a criminal investigation.

Police said on April 22, 2020, ISP arrested 48-year-old Jerald E. Sandage, of Leroy, Illinois.

Sandage is a former University of Illinois police officer. Sandage was arrested on four separate warrants for five counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, one count of Criminal Sexual Abuse, and two counts of Intimidation.

He is being held at the Piatt County Jail on a $3,000,000 bond.

The investigation revealed Sandage traveled to the Nashville area often.

If you have any information related to this investigation, call ISP DCI at 815-844-1500 extension 2321 (tip line), 217-278-5004 (tip line), or via email at isp.dci.zone05@illinois.gov.

