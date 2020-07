Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have identified a teenage girl killed in crash on the Donelson Pike exit ramp Monday moning.

Police say they have positively identified the teen as 15-year-old Marleny Perez-Gregorio from Guatemala.

Perez-Gregorio was killed while riding in a Honda Civic that struck a stopped tractor-trailer.

The driver, 20-year-old Pedro Domingo, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.