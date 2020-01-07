Police identify man who died after fight at Kentucky bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky have identified a man who died after a fight at a Louisville bar.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Christopher McKinney, 35, died Sunday of blunt force injuries, news outlets reported.

Louisville police responded to Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road just after 1 a.m. where they found McKinney suffering from serious injuries.

McKinney was hospitalized and later died, police said.

On Monday, Sgt. Lamont Washington said McKinney was being escorted from the bar because of “unruly behavior” when a fight broke out between him and a bar employee. The fight left McKinney unconscious, Washington said.

The name of the employee was not immediately released. As of Monday afternoon, no charges had been filed. The investigation is ongoing.