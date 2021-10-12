Police identify man killed in crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Murfreesboro Pike and Town Park Drive.

According to police, 45-year-old Arthur Alexander died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a 2010 Kia Sedona was traveling south on Murfreesboro Pike through the intersection when Alexander, who was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta, began turning left onto Murfreesboro Pike from Town Park Drive, and the vehicles collided.

Alexander was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The driver of the Kia Sedona and his passenger were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the preliminary contributing factor of the crash was Alexander’s failure to yield the right of way, however, evidence at the scene also suggests that excessive speed on the part of the other driver may have been a factor.

The crash investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.