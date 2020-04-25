Police identify man fatally shot Friday night while dropping off a friend

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro Police have confirmed the identity of the man who was fatally shot Friday night.

According to reports, 48-year-old Isaac Davis was shot in the 1500 block of Delta Avenue after a gunman opened fire on his vehicle.

Police say that Davis was dropping off a female friend outside her residence when he was shot. Davis suffered a head wound and died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His friend suffered a non-life threatening leg wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (615)742-7463.





