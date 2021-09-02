Police identify ‘Fat Boy’ accused of shooting man multiple times in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the suspected gunman accused of shooting a man who was carrying a pizza through an East Nashville apartment complex last month.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 to a reported shooting on South Seventh Street near Sylvan Street.

When police arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot approximately six times. He was transported to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to investigators.

A warrant states the victim, who was carrying a pizza, noticed a man staring at him. The man, known in the area as “Fat Boy,” was then involved in an argument with the victim, the police report explained.

When the victim walked back to his car, police said the man fired at him, striking the victim approximately six times, then fled in a black Ford Fusion.

Detectives reviewed MDHA camera footage and spoke with witnesses. They said that led them to identify “Fat Boy,” the suspected gunman, as Stephen Rouse, III.

Rouse was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday morning on a charge of attempted criminal homicide. A bond had not been set for him, as of 7 a.m.

A booking photo for Rouse was not immediately released by law enforcement.