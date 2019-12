GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police have identified the man found in a creek.

Officers responded to calls for a body in a creek on E. Broadway Street.

Police identified the man as Dwight Law Jr. They say it appears Law tried to cross the rapid floodwaters of town creek Sunday night and drowned.

Investigators say an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.