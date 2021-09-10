Police identify 2 found killed inside van in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have identified a man and woman found murdered in North Nashville Wednesday morning.

Police have identified 46-year-old James Lee and 37-year-old Katherine Burdelsky as the two people found murdered inside of a parked van on Highland Trace Drive. According to detectives, the victims were homeless and had permission to park the van outside of a residence on that street.

The two were discovered around 7:30 in the morning. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots the night before.

Metro Police said out of state relatives for both victims have been located and notified. Homicide detectives are still investigating their murder.

If you have any information, tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.