Police: Hermitage man wanted in connection to wife’s murder returns to Tennessee, following Florida arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said that a Hermitage man arrested in connection with the murder of his wife in Florida, has returned to the state of Tennessee.

Police said 42-year-old Ronald Dickens, is now jailed in Nashville in lieu of the three million dollar bond in connection to the murder of his wife, 30-year-old Shawnton Clay. The murder happened on January 25, 2020 inside their Hermitage apartment.

Police said Dickens was arrested in Pinellas County, Florida on February 2. He returned to Nashville Friday night.

