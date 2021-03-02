Police: Hendersonville woman arrested after intentionally driving into birthing center of hospital

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested after intentionally driving into a birthing center, according to a release from Hendersonville police.

The release states 42-year-old Selena Locke, of Hendersonville, intentionally drove her vehicle into the sliding glass doors and lobby of The Birthing Center at the Hendersonville Hospital on Monday around 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Locke was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Vandalism over $1000.00 and Driving without a License

Her bond is set at $75,000 and she is expected in court in April. No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories