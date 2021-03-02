Police: Hendersonville woman arrested after intentionally driving into birthing center of hospital

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested after intentionally driving into a birthing center, according to a release from Hendersonville police.

The release states 42-year-old Selena Locke, of Hendersonville, intentionally drove her vehicle into the sliding glass doors and lobby of The Birthing Center at the Hendersonville Hospital on Monday around 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Locke was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Vandalism over $1000.00 and Driving without a License

Her bond is set at $75,000 and she is expected in court in April. No other information was immediately released.