Police: Hendersonville Man charged in drive-by shot at wrong house

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville man was charged after police say he committed a drive-by shooting on a house.

Officers responded to the home in the 200 block of Lake Terrace Drive.

Police said residents were inside the home when it was shot at but no one was injured.

According to a release, 24-year-old Anthony Privitera was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators said Privitera was targeting a person he mistakenly thought lived at the home and that the residents were not the intended targets.

Anyone with more information on this case is urged to contact Hendersonville police at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.