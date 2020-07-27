Police: Hendersonville man arrested for having hundreds of photos of child pornography

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville man was arrested for having child pornography, according to Hendersonville police.

They said 63-year-old Robert Adams, of Hendersonville, was arrested Monday for being in possession of more than 200 images of child pornography.

Adams was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was taken to the Sumner County Jail but his bond has not been set at this time.

Anyone with more information should call Hendersonville police at (615)-264-530.

