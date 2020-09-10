Police: Head-on crash in Louisiana kills Murfreesboro man

ST JOSEPH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State Police reported a head-on crash has killed a man from Murfreesboro.

According to police, rroopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 65 between St. Joseph and Newellton at about 3:30 Wednesday.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed 42-year-old Lance Blackford of Murfreesboro, was traveling south on LA Hwy 65, in a 2000 GMC Yukon.

For reasons still under investigation, the Yukon crossed the center line into the northbound lane and collided with a 2012 Freightliner 18-wheeler. After impact, the Yukon caught on fire.

Blackford, who was wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tensas Parish Coroner’s Office.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.