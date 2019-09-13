Police hang banners seeking information in 2018 death of Joe Shelton on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police hung banners Friday, requesting information in the death of Joe Shelton on I-24 East last year.

Shelton died on Nov 20, 2018 after police said a 23-pound piece of concrete went through his windshield. Detectives said they have not yet determined how it happened and have yet to identify anyone who witnessed it.

Detectives said they are still trying to identify a man who may have knowledge of what happened.

The man police are looking for entered the Exxon Tiger Market near the Shelby Avenue Bridge just after the concrete is believed to have impacted Shelton’s windshield.

He is described as a white man, middle-aged, and wore a black hoodie. He is believed to have been homeless.

Detectives said they want to speak with the man to see if he saw or heard anything.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Precinct Detective Tim Codling at 615-862-4284.