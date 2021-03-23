Police: Goodlettsville man killed after dump truck backs over him in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Goodlettsville man was killed after a dump truck backed over him in East Nashville, according to a release from Metro police.

It happened on Tuesday morning at Jerry Newson Way & S. 5th Street in East Nashville. Police say 71-year-old Charlie Ellis, of Goodlettsville, was killed.

The road was in the process of being repaved when a dump truck hauling asphalt backed over Ellis. Ellis, a traffic control worker, was wearing a high visibility traffic vest at the time.

Police say the preliminary reason for the collision appears to be improper backing on the part of the driver.

There are no charges at this time. No other information was immediately released but this is a developing story.