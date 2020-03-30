Police: Fugitive wanted for questioning in deadly Priest Lake community homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re looking for a fugitive wanted for questioning about a deadly Priest Lake community shooting.

Police said 37-year-old James Mahoney is believed to have information about the shooting of 24-year-old Chrishaun Lash of Murfressboro. The shooting happened early Monday morning on Autumn Drive near Country Way Road.

Detectives said Lash was shot in the neck while confronting a man driving a car on Autumn Drive in Antioch. Lash was taken to the hospital and later died. Mahoney is being sought for questioning about the homicide. He is also wanted on outstanding aggravated burglary and domestic assault warrants for attacking his former girlfriend in her home last Friday.

Anyone with more information on Mahoney’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.