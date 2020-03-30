Breaking News
Sources: Governor Bill Lee set to issue ‘shelter-in-place’ order
1  of  33
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Police: Fugitive wanted for questioning in deadly Priest Lake community homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
James Mahoney

James Mahoney (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they’re looking for a fugitive wanted for questioning about a deadly Priest Lake community shooting.

Police said 37-year-old James Mahoney is believed to have information about the shooting of 24-year-old Chrishaun Lash of Murfressboro. The shooting happened early Monday morning on Autumn Drive near Country Way Road.

Detectives said Lash was shot in the neck while confronting a man driving a car on Autumn Drive in Antioch. Lash was taken to the hospital and later died. Mahoney is being sought for questioning about the homicide. He is also wanted on outstanding aggravated burglary and domestic assault warrants for attacking his former girlfriend in her home last Friday.

Anyone with more information on Mahoney’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories