Police: Fugitive arrested, found with contact case of meth in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said they arrested a fugitive after finding him with more than two grams of meth.

This happened on Friday at 94 Peabody Street. Police said they were told a fugitive was in the area with an outstanding warrant out of Kentucky. His name is Justin Adkins. Officers found and arrested Adkins. They found a syringe and metal cap tucked in his right sock. Adkins told police it was used to cook and inject heroin.

During the search, officers noticed Adkins clenching his fists. Inside right hand, they found a contact case with meth and cocaine inside. There was 2.3 grams of meth inside. They also found 150 small clear plastic bags inside his travel bag.

Adkins is facing fugitive from justice charges.