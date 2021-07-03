Police: Franklin man arrested after launching firework at Metro helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Franklin man is facing several charges after launching a firework at an MNPD helicopter, according to a release from Metro police.

Investigators said 18-year-old John Schmid, of Franklin, is currently jailed on two counts of aggravated assault on police and felony reckless endangerment for firing a firework mortar at a metro helicopter. It happened just after midnight.

The helicopter was flying 500 feet over a Haywood Lane parking lot as part of a street racing initiative at the time.

No other information was immediately released.