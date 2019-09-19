Police: Four pounds of meth found on convicted drug felon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a drug investigation by Metro, the TBI and DEA, a convicted drug felon was found with four pounds of meth on her.

Investigators received information of a suspected drug sale at the Baymount Inn and Suites in Goodlettsville.

According to officials, they saw 43-year-old Renae Jaggers exit a room after allegedly making arrangements to sell meth for $24,000.

Police found four pounds of meth in Jaggers’ purse. She was arrested and charged with possession of meth for resale.

The convicted cocaine felon is now free on $60,000 bond.