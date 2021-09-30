Police: Former employee breaks into Italian restaurant in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former employee of an East Nashville restaurant broke into the building and tried to get away with cash, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded to a burglary call at Italia Pizza & Pasta on Woodland Street at 1:45 p.m. The document states when officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Anthony Hodge outside of the business. They also saw wood from the door and the door knob on the ground, which made investigators believe Hodge used force entry.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hodge called a current employee from a phone inside. The owner of the restaurant got an alert on his phone that someone was trying to open the cash register. Police say surveillance video from inside of the location showed Hodge stealing a can of soda and saw him attempting to open the register with a key.

Hodge admitted that he went inside and tried to open the cash register because he was the “owner” and “spyware was telling him to commit such acts,” the arrest warrant says.

Hodge has been charged with burglary and is in the Metro jail on a $5,000 bond.