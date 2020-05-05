Police find vehicle allegedly connected to Sunday murder of Nashville mother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they located a vehicle believed to be involved in the murder of a Nashville mother.

Police said 37-year-old Debbie Boone was murdered around 2 a.m. at Clarksville Pike & 26th Avenue North on Sunday. They said they were looking for a dark colored Dodge Challenger in connection to the crime.

Officials reportedly found the vehicle in question on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was parked at the intersection of 16th Avenue North & Cockrill Street. Authorities believe that shots were fired from the vehicle into the GMC Yukon where Boone was the front seat passenger.

The vehicle is currently at the MNPD Crime Laboratory.

