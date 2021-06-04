Police find marijuana, THC edibles, cartridges, gun in ceiling at Goodlettsville motel

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is facing charges after police found her with drugs and a gun at a motel in Goodlettsville.
According to an arrest affidavit, an investigator with the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force was working with a detective from Goodlettsville police on April second.
They went to a room at the Masons Motel on Dickerson Pike, where they found 25-year-old Kristina Brown. She allowed them to look in the room for her boyfriend in regards to a child abuse case.
According to the report, investigators saw two bags of THC edibles in plain view with a total THC content of 500mg displayed on the bag. Authorities then obtained a search warrant where they found the following items:
2.7 lbs of THC edibles
35 THC cartridges
216 grams of partially smoked marijuana joints
1 digital scale with green leafy residue
19 blue pills marked Alprazolam
4 Cigarillo packages
108 grams of assorted unidentified pills
$582 in cash
7 grams of raw marijuana
Police also discovered a gun wrapped in a black trash bag and hidden in the ceiling along with a Crown Royal bag of assorted ammunition.
Her charges include Possession of Felony Controlled Substance and Felony Possession of a Firearm.