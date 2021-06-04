Police find marijuana, THC edibles, cartridges, gun in ceiling at Goodlettsville motel

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is facing charges after police found her with drugs and a gun at a motel in Goodlettsville.

According to an arrest affidavit, an investigator with the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force was working with a detective from Goodlettsville police on April second.

Kristina Brown (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

They went to a room at the Masons Motel on Dickerson Pike, where they found 25-year-old Kristina Brown. She allowed them to look in the room for her boyfriend in regards to a child abuse case.

According to the report, investigators saw two bags of THC edibles in plain view with a total THC content of 500mg displayed on the bag. Authorities then obtained a search warrant where they found the following items:

2.7 lbs of THC edibles

35 THC cartridges

216 grams of partially smoked marijuana joints

1 digital scale with green leafy residue

19 blue pills marked Alprazolam

4 Cigarillo packages

108 grams of assorted unidentified pills

$582 in cash

7 grams of raw marijuana

Police also discovered a gun wrapped in a black trash bag and hidden in the ceiling along with a Crown Royal bag of assorted ammunition.

Her charges include Possession of Felony Controlled Substance and Felony Possession of a Firearm.