Police find man dead on interstate overpass in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a person has died, possibly while painting graffiti on an interstate overpass.

Johnson City police say the male was found lying on the ground dead Sunday after officers were called to the I-26/East State of Franklin Road overpass.

Police said an initial investigation indicates the person may have been involved in unlawful tagging activities. The person’s identity was withheld pending notification of family.

The police department asked witnesses to contact them.