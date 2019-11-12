Breaking News
Rain to bring snow along with extreme cold to Middle Tennessee
Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  25
Closings
Benton County Schools Cheatham County Schools Christian Community School Christian County Schools Clarksville Academy Clarksville Christian School Davidson Academy Dickson County Schools Fentress County Schools Henry County Schools Houston County Schools Humphreys County Schools Image Maker Beauty Institute Kindercare - Spring Hill Logan County Schools Muhlenberg County Schools Pope John Paul II High School Priest Lake Christian Academy Robertson County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Trigg County Schools United Christian Academy University Heights Academy

Police find man dead on interstate overpass in Johnson City

News
Posted: / Updated:
Mt. Juliet Road overpass_338405

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a person has died, possibly while painting graffiti on an interstate overpass.

Johnson City police say the male was found lying on the ground dead Sunday after officers were called to the I-26/East State of Franklin Road overpass.

Police said an initial investigation indicates the person may have been involved in unlawful tagging activities. The person’s identity was withheld pending notification of family.

The police department asked witnesses to contact them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar