Police find explosive device in car of man who overdosed on drugs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday, emergency crews responded to the report of a man overdosed in his car, and found an IED.

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

According to Murfreesboro Police, they located 46-year-old Christian Benson inside his car suffering from an apparent drug overdose.

While treating Benson, police say they located drugs, drug paraphernalia and also a possible explosive device.

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

The convenience store parking lot was closed down while officials investigated the scene.

After being treated at a local hospital, Benson was arrested by police.

He is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon (explosive), felony possession schedule II and simple possession of schedule VI.