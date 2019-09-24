Police find explosive device in car of man who overdosed on drugs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday, emergency crews responded to the report of a man overdosed in his car, and found an IED.

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

According to Murfreesboro Police, they located 46-year-old Christian Benson inside his car suffering from an apparent drug overdose.

While treating Benson, police say they located drugs, drug paraphernalia and also a possible explosive device.

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

The convenience store parking lot was closed down while officials investigated the scene.

After being treated at a local hospital, Benson was arrested by police.

He is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon (explosive), felony possession schedule II and simple possession of schedule VI.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar