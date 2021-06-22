Police find Arkansas man with 50+ images of child pornography, arrested in Sumner County

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police arrested an Arkansas man after discovering he was in possession of several images of child pornography.

According to a release from police, a man, later identified as 56-year-old Michael D. Foster, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was seen taking photos of young children at a home on Cumberland Shores Drive on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Detectives made contact with Foster and began their investigation, leading them to discover that Foster had more than 50 images of child pornography.

Foster was arrested and taken to the Sumner County Jail where he’s being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Foster is expected to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on July 28, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Hendersonville Police ask anyone with more information about the case to call the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113.

No other information was immediately released.