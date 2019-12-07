Police: Female transported to Vanderbilt after car was struck by gunfire

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place at 1101 Broadway Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the female victim sustained a minor graze wound while near Bud’s Market on 18th and Buchanan in North Nashville.

Her car was struck by gunfire several times and she was able to drive to Exxon on Broadway and call for help.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

