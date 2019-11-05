Police: Female employee shot after clerk chases masked robbers out of Kebab Gyros

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting in north Nashville after a clerk chased masked robbers out of Kebab Gyros.

According to authorities, two masked men came inside the restaurant on Rosa Parks Blvd. with intentions to rob it.

Authorities say a male clerk chased the suspects outside, and that’s when one of the suspects fired a shot at him.

According to reports, the round ended up hitting a female employee who sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 2 will have more on-air and online.