Police: Felony suspect in custody after crashing in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A felony suspect that fled from Metro Police Wednesday afternoon was later captured in Franklin, according to a release from Franklin Police.

The release states the driver originally fled from Metro Police before also trying to evade Franklin officers who tried to pull him over near downtown.

It all came to an end on Acton Street near Natchez Street after the suspect crashed into four cars, including two Franklin cruisers and a fence. He was then boxed in and taken into custody by Franklin Police.

Police helicopters helped in the tracking and capture of the suspect. Nobody was injured during this incident and additional information about the suspect and charges have not been released at this time.