TDH reports 239 deaths, 13,938 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

Police: Fatal single-car crash1 killed 2 injured on Couchville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro police confirm one person dead and 2 others critically injured after a single car crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, the incident happened in the 2200 block of Couchville Pike. Three people whom authorities believe to be teens were in the vehicle.

