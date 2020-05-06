Police: Fatal single-car crash1 killed 2 injured on Couchville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro police confirm one person dead and 2 others critically injured after a single car crash Wednesday afternoon.
According to reports, the incident happened in the 2200 block of Couchville Pike. Three people whom authorities believe to be teens were in the vehicle.
