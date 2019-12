NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have confirmed that a false report of a shooting took place at Opry Mills Saturday night.

According to authorities, a fight broke out at Opry Mills Mall causing mall-goers to run frantically. During the incident, a few juveniles were seen shouting ‘shooting’ and escalated more people to run and exit the mall.

Police say the juveniles that caused the fight have been detained.

News 2 will have more on this story both on-air and online.