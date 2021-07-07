Police: Fake bomb in Franklin deemed ‘prop from church centered on coal mining’

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are now reporting that a fake bomb in Franklin was a prop from a church program centered on the theme of coal mining.

According to a release from police, the lookalike bomb was found in an outdoor trash can last week at the Williamson County Recreation Center on Fulton Greer Lane, near Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro Road.

The facility was evacuated and the area was locked down while a THP bomb squad worked with police to determine that the device was no danger to the public.

Detectives later determined that the faux TNT was a prop at a nearby church program which focused on the theme of coal mining.

No other information was immediately released.