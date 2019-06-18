Police: Drunk semi driver attempts U-turn, gets stuck across Nashville highway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The driver of a semi who got his truck and trailer stuck Monday across several lanes of Ashland City Highway had a blood alcohol content of .214, a Metro police report alleges.

Michael Gaddis, 39, was booked into the Metro jail on a DUI charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, an employee with the Tennessee Department of Transportation contacted Metro police and reported a semi driver was attempting to turn around in the intersection of Ashland City Highway at Old Hickory Boulevard.

The paperwork states the driver’s semi truck and trailer became stuck and remained across all lanes of traffic for 10 to 15 minutes.

When the driver, identified by police as Gaddis, freed the semi, he reportedly pulled over to the side of Ashland City Highway.

Officers arrived and said Gaddis smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and watery eyes, and had difficulty standing.

Gaddis was administered a breath test and registered a .214 final result, police said.

He bonded out of the Metro jail early Tuesday morning.