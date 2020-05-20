Police: Drug overdoses reported to kill more citizens than COVID-19

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn.(WKRN) – While the world wages a battle against the COVID-19 pandemic the other pandemic in this country, is drug overdoses, which is still killing American Citizens at an alarming rate.

According to Cheatham County health officials, since March 1st – around the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,10 times as many people in Cheatham County have died from drug overdoses than have died from the Coronavirus.

The county almost witnessed its 11th overdose death on May 14, 2020. That’s the night that Ashland City police officer Scotty Hutchens was first to arrive at an overdose call.

When he arrives at the apartment, the victim appeared blue and not breathing on his own.

Officer Hutchens asked two women in the apartment if he has he taken anything.

The women said they are not sure. One of the women is in the victim’s bedroom, already doing chest compressions on the 41-year-old man.

Within a few moments, officer Hutchens gives the 41-year-old man his first dose of Narcan.

On body cam you hear him radio another arriving officer to bring an air bag and he reports that one dose of Narcan has been administered.

Within minutes, a second dose of narcan is administered.

The officer tells the woman to “keep doing what you are doing” as she massages the man’s chest.

Ashland City Police Chief Kenny Ray tells News 2, “Narcan the miracle drug, it works.”

After more than 5 minutes of no life signs, you hear the man suddenly inhale, and gurgle back to life.

Chief Ray says, “what you saw was the officers doing their job and saving a life again for an overdose.”

According to Cheatham County EMS, since March 1st, the approximate start of the Covid 19 pandemic, Cheatham County has seen ZERO Covid-19 deaths, but in that same time frame, 10 people have died from suspected drug overdoses.

The chief tells News 2, without Narcan, 10 deaths, would be exponentially higher.

Chief Ray says, “We are seeing more substance abuse, more and more every day.”

Metro Health officials have seen a similar trend in Nashville. This year, 160 people have died of suspected overdose deaths. 107 of those overdose deaths have been registered since March 1st.

In the same time frame, March 1st till now, there have been 50 suspected covid 19 deaths.

More than twice as many Nashvillians have died from Overdose than Covid 19 since March 1st.

Chief Ray says when Covid 19 ends, Overdoses will still be a major problem.

“and we’ll still be going and saving lives,” he adds.

The Ashland City victim was ultimately taken to a local hospital. The chief says it is unclear what substance he may have consumed. Chief Ray says no paraphernelia was discovered and nobody inside the apartment was charged.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, overdoses are 10 percent higher than the same time last year, particularly in the 25-44 age range.

Health officials say it’s possible that the ongoing pandemic could be a trigger for risky behaviors like drug use.

Vanderbilt Medical Center Pain Clinic director, Dr. David Edwards, said this.

I think even though the focus has turned to the immediate problem of COVID, the deaths related to overdose deaths from opioids or other substances haven’t changed as far as I know. Prescription opioids are down because many are not coming to the hospital or clinic, but the number of pills per prescription is way up as prescribers fill medications remotely via telehealth. The high social anxiety is no doubt impacting those with substance use disorders, and I am concerned that some of the “excess deaths” we are seeing now that are undiagnosed, may be substance-related. Our clinics for opioid use disorder are still full, and inpatient treatment is a little harder to access. We too are looking for ways to get people into treatment while finding new ways to maintain social distancing. It is particularly hard on the homeless who are stressed about treatment, living situations, crowding in shelters, and meal shortages.

