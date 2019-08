NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash north of Nashville Wednesday night.

The crash happened on in the 5800 block of Lickton Pike around 10:30 p.m.

Metro police said the crash partially threw the driver from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metro police.

Investigators were on the scene for hours. No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story.