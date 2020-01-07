Drunk driver impersonates officer during traffic stop in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN)— Franklin police say that a man is facing charges after attempting to evade officers on Sunday.

Around 4 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle speeding down I-65 near Cool Springs. Police identified the driver as 31-year-old Lucas Jenkins.

Jenkins eventually pulled over near the Murfreesboro Road exit ramp.

When the officer got out of her vehicle to approach, Jenkins sped away. The officer did catch up to Jenkins a short time after and determined that he was impaired.

Officers found a loaded handgun in the vehicle next to Jenkins.

Jenkins claimed to be a sergeant with another law enforcement agency, which police determined to be false.

He is being charged with DUI, Failure to Maintain a Lane, Felony Evading, Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, Criminal Impersonation, Filing a False Report, Open Container, and having an outdated driver’s license.

Jenkins is out on a $33,000 bond. He is due in court on January 16th.