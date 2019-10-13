Police: couple charged after stabbing, burglary incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple is charged after reportedly forcing their way into a home and stabbing a man.

This happened along 23rd Avenue North.

Metro police say Billy Hunter and Angela Stepp had a knife and a stick when they entered the home.

The victim says one of the suspects stabbed him in the leg, and another person in the home was hit over the head with the stick.

The suspects then ran to a nearby apartment where they were eventually arrested.

Both suspects face burglary and assault charges.

