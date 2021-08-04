Police: Cookeville man killed in crash involving motorcycle, passenger in critical condition

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cookeville man is dead after a crash on West Jackson Street near Buffalo Valley Road, according to a release from the Cookeville Police Department.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers were called to the scene for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old James P. Austin, of Cookeville, dead from the crash.

The initial investigation indicates Austin was operating a 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle and traveling west at the time on Jackson Street.

A 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck being driven by a Rickman man was traveling east on West Jackson, attempting to turn left into the parking lot of the On The Way gas station in the 800 block there. That’s when police say the vehicles collided.

A passenger on the motorcycle, a 30-year-old woman, was critically injured. She was flown from the scene to a hospital for treatment. She remains in critical condition at this time.

The crash is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed the crash and has not spoken to police, call Traffic Enforcement Division of the Cookeville Police Department at 931-520-5321 or the main police station at 931-526-2125.

No other information was immediately released.