Police: Cookeville man arrested after trying to stab dog

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville police said a man was arrested for aggravated assault after trying to stab a dog.

It happened on Saturday around 10:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Dixie Avenue. Police said Charles Bates of Cookeville tried to stab a dog before officers got there.

When police arrived, they said Bates was bleeding from his head after a confrontation with others on the scene.

He was taken to the Cookeville Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

Witnesses told police Bates was swinging a knife at the dog and then swung it at a woman.

After being released, Bates was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault.

The dog was not hurt in this incident.

